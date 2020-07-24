Linn County man arrested after threatening a minor and sexual abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man was arrested on Thursday for sexual abuse and enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

Officials said Jwaun Jamal Brown, 22, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat. Officials said the incident in which Brown allegedly threatened the girl on Snapchat, to get her to come see him, was reported on February 11.

Investigators said Brown then admitted in an interview in July to having had sexual contact with the girl, but said he didn’t know she was 13 years old.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.