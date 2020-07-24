Advertisement

Linn County man arrested after threatening a minor and sexual abuse

A Linn County man was arrested on Thursday for sexual abuse and enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes.
A Linn County man was arrested on Thursday for sexual abuse and enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man was arrested on Thursday for sexual abuse and enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

Officials said Jwaun Jamal Brown, 22, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat. Officials said the incident in which Brown allegedly threatened the girl on Snapchat, to get her to come see him, was reported on February 11. 

Investigators said Brown then admitted in an interview in July to having had sexual contact with the girl, but said he didn’t know she was 13 years old.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC is favor of kids returning to schools, releases new guidance

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Centers for Disease Control has released new guidance for what it recommends schools should do this fall.

News

Cedar Falls city council candidate makes campaign mailing mistake

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the candidates looking to fill the at large seat on the city council is trying to make up for some campaign mailing mistakes.

News

Nearly 60 percent of parents are concerned about their kids falling behind

Updated: 1 hour ago
Almost 60 percent of parents are concerned about their kids falling behind in their education.

News

Judge grants pretrial release of a Black Lives Matter protester

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge granted a pretrial release of a Black Lives Matter protester according to the Des Moines Register.

Latest News

Iowa

Total COVID-19 cases in Iowa now at 41,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 491 more COVID-19 cases and five more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Chemical spill briefly closes Highway 52 south of Garnavillo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.

Iowa

Iowa Department of Human Services delays distribution of P-EBT food assistance benefits cards again

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services has again delayed the distribution of its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program cards.

Iowa

Iowa Restaurant Association calls for state to crack down on businesses failing social distancing guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Restaurant Association wants the state to crack down on COVID-19 guidelines.

Iowa

Some Iowa teachers and community members to protest state’s school reopening guidance Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
A group of teachers and community members from Eastern Iowa is joining others from across the state to protest state guidance for reopening schools.

News

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers under a recall

Updated: 4 hours ago
The FDA is expanding its list of hand sanitizers under a recall.