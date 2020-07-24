Advertisement

Linn County Fair showing drive-in movies this summer

By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About a month after the 2020 Linn County Fair was supposed to start, cars lined up in Central City on Thursday night to take in a new tradition: a drive-in movie at the fairgrounds.

“This is a great way to still bring community, still bring tradition, still bring great memories,” Fair Vice President Jennifer Dunn said.

Thursday’s showing of “Dirty Dancing” was the fair’s second of the summer, after hosting a viewing of “Twister” that was, coincidentally enough, rescheduled because of severe weather.

Mikki Bosier, a junior at Washington High School, and Bailey Hatch, a senior at North Linn High School, were the first two customers to drive up Thursday.

While Hatch attended the showing of “Twister,” Bosier had never been to a drive-in movie before — and nobody was going to put Mikki in a corner.

“It’s better than being home all night,” she said. Then as Hatch looked on, she added, “I just really wanted to go because she invited me because her boyfriend didn’t want to go.”

Dunn said the new drive-in movies are one of the ways the fair is looking to make up the money lost since the spring because of the pandemic.

The biggest financial hit came from the fair itself, which moved to a less-profitable virtual setting in June, though Dunn said the fair’s leadership also had to make up for losses from other canceled events that would normally rent out the fairgrounds.

“We didn’t have a rental from March to July,” she said. “July 3 was our first event that we were able to hold on grounds, so not having that revenue coming in as well, we’ve just had to become creative.”

So that’s how they settled on a fun and socially-distanced option.

“That’s what we’re made of, is creating memories and having fun doing it,” Dunn said.

As they entered the fairgrounds, each car received a paper with the rules for social distancing before and during the movie, and cars parked in spots spaced out with plenty of distance between them.

The fair also invested in making the movie-watching experience a good one.

“People don’t necessarily have to listen from their vehicle. That’s an option, but we also have more concert sounds from our speaker, from the system that we’ve got, and with this system, we’re actually able to broadcast this in daylight,” Dunn said.

Hatch and Bosier said they were just glad to be able to hang out together, sitting together in the back of a truck, watching a film they both love, and, hopefully, having the time of their lives.

“I love this movie. It’s one of my favorites,” Hatch said.

“It would’ve been better with our boyfriends, but … " Bosier added as both girls laughed.

The next drive-in showing at the Linn County Fairgrounds will be Sunday with the animated film “SING,” with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and the viewing starting around 6 p.m.

The fair charges a $25 admission for cars with up to six people, while vehicles with more than six people are charged an additional $5, cash only.

