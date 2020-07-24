Advertisement

Libraries opening by appointment, requiring masks

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KCRG) -Local libraries are working to offer more options after closing many facilities due to COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library is the latest to announce it will offer appointment-based computer sessions starting Monday, July 27th. Amber McNamara, the Community Relations Manager, says offering computer and internet services are very important for the community. “Accessing a public computer is really difficult and so we want to give that access back first so people can get back on a computer, get back on the internet, applying for jobs, doing those kinds of critical needs that we know that they have,” says McNamara. People looking to check out books will still need to use curbside pick-up...which will also be appointment based starting next week.

More information on how to book an appointment at the Cedar Rapids Library can be found here.

The Marion Public Library opened earlier this week for appointments, and people can book a time to use a computer, check out a book, use the DOT station and more. The sign-up slots allow for 12 people to be inside at one time, and library staff says those slots fill up pretty quickly. Both libraries are requiring masks...as well as going the extra mile to keep people safe.

“They have to mask and sanitize when they come in, sanitize their own stations that they touch. But then we as a library close in the middle of the day and clean, and then clean in the evening and the morning,” says Kelly Dybvig, Deputy Director at the Marion Public Library.

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque has been open at normal hours for several weeks, and people were asked to wear masks if using a computer. The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to follow city guidelines and require masks in the entire library starting Monday. Staff say anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask can still use curbside pickup options to check out books.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Health officials urge parents to talk about COVID 19 with kids before school starts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Health officials urge parents to talk about COVID 19 with there kids before school starts

News

Linn County Fair showing drive-in movies this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
Drive-in movies are one of the ways the fair is looking to make up the money lost since the spring because of the pandemic.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Local

Cascade family fights to get refund for unused prom dress

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A Cascade family is fighting David's Bridal to get a refund for a prom dress the daughter never got to use because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Stuck with a dress, but no prom

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many high school graduates this year didn't get to experience their last prom.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Despite proclamation, resolution, enforcing mask mandates is still unclear in Iowa City, Johnson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a mask mandate, but like the Iowa City order, many wonder if it can even be enforced.

Local

Crews cleaning up vandalism at City Hall in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cleaning crews were out at City Hall in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning, after some people left graffiti on the building.

Local

Burlington police looking for missing man

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police in Burlington are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.