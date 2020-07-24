Libraries opening by appointment, requiring masks

Iowa (KCRG) -Local libraries are working to offer more options after closing many facilities due to COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library is the latest to announce it will offer appointment-based computer sessions starting Monday, July 27th. Amber McNamara, the Community Relations Manager, says offering computer and internet services are very important for the community. “Accessing a public computer is really difficult and so we want to give that access back first so people can get back on a computer, get back on the internet, applying for jobs, doing those kinds of critical needs that we know that they have,” says McNamara. People looking to check out books will still need to use curbside pick-up...which will also be appointment based starting next week.

More information on how to book an appointment at the Cedar Rapids Library can be found here.

The Marion Public Library opened earlier this week for appointments, and people can book a time to use a computer, check out a book, use the DOT station and more. The sign-up slots allow for 12 people to be inside at one time, and library staff says those slots fill up pretty quickly. Both libraries are requiring masks...as well as going the extra mile to keep people safe.

“They have to mask and sanitize when they come in, sanitize their own stations that they touch. But then we as a library close in the middle of the day and clean, and then clean in the evening and the morning,” says Kelly Dybvig, Deputy Director at the Marion Public Library.

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque has been open at normal hours for several weeks, and people were asked to wear masks if using a computer. The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to follow city guidelines and require masks in the entire library starting Monday. Staff say anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask can still use curbside pickup options to check out books.

