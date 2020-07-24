Advertisement

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, County Courthouse, experiencing phone line issues

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the County Courthouse are having technical difficulties with their administrative phone lines.

They are currently unable to make or receive calls, but they are actively working to repair the issue.

Emergency 911 lines are still operational and should still be used in the event of an emergency.

