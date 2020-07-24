Iowa Restaurant Association calls for state to crack down on businesses failing social distancing guidelines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association wants the state to crack down on COVID-19 guidelines.

They said they want the state to penalize businesses for not following social distancing rules.

Iowa Restaurant Association CEO Jessica Dunker said restaurants doing the right thing want a level playing field.

According to Dunker, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals determines whether restaurants are doing the right thing as part of its inspection process.

She thinks the enforcement needs to be more strict so that businesses following the rules are not at a disadvantage.

"We as an industry, as an association, are ready to get behind any proposed actions that would penalize those operators."

Dunker said the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals needs to be given more authority.

She said the department is limited in what it can do outside of education.

