Iowa DNR monitoring fish kill in Howard County

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR is investigating a report of fill kill near Bohemian Creek on Thursday.

Bohemian Creek runs through Howard County and the town of Protivin. The DNR observed around 5,000 dead fish in a half-mile stretch along the creek.

They tested for ammonia, but that came back negative. The DNR has sent samples to test for pesticides in the water, the results should be in within the next week. They have not found a source for the fish kill at this time. Staff will continue to monitor the situation.

