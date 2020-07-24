Advertisement

Iowa DNR monitoring fish kill in Howard County

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR is investigating a report of fill kill near Bohemian Creek on Thursday.

Bohemian Creek runs through Howard County and the town of Protivin. The DNR observed around 5,000 dead fish in a half-mile stretch along the creek.

They tested for ammonia, but that came back negative. The DNR has sent samples to test for pesticides in the water, the results should be in within the next week. They have not found a source for the fish kill at this time. Staff will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Marion suspends all youth recreation programs after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The City of Marion has suspended all youth recreation programs after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Linn County Supervisor defends chalk vandalism at Cedar Rapids City Hall

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker says he knows not everyone will understand why he wrote chalk messages on Cedar Rapids City Hall, an act of vandalism, during a protest but that he will not be silent.

Local

First round of absentee ballots to be sent out next week in Johnson County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The first group of absentee ballot requests from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office will be arriving at voter’s homes soon.

Local

Dubuque library to require masks starting Monday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Starting Monday, people who go inside the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will have to wear a mask.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa juvenile accused of disemboweling dog, killing kitten

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Iowa juvenile has been charged with two counts of animal torture in the brutal deaths of a dog and a kitten.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago

Iowa

Hog farm manure tank leak causes fish kill in northwest Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
State environmental officials say a hog farm manure tank leak was the likely cause of a fish kill in a northwestern Iowa tributary this week.

Local

10 year anniversary of Lake Delhi Dam failure

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday marks the 10-year anniversary of a dam breach that’s impact was felt for years.

Iowa

Fareway to refuse to take redemptions, violating state law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
Fareway Grocery Stores announced it plans to violate state law and refuse to take bottle and can returns when a state exemption expires on Sunday.

Iowa

IHSSA shortens 2020 regular season for high school football

Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school football season in Iowa will be cutting part of the schedule and shifting some of the weeks around for the 2020 season.