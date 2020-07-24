Iowa Department of Human Services delays distribution of P-EBT food assistance benefits cards again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services has again delayed the distribution of its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program cards.

The program will send 225,000 Iowa students $307.80 each to assist with lunches. The cards are now expected to be in the mail by July 25 for a delivery date of August 5.

Originally the DHS planned to send $279 to students on July 15 for students already using SNAP. However, the DHS increased the amount they would send to students, but also pushed back the date the cards would be sent out to July 21. And now again they have pushed the delivery date back to August 5.

The program uses federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to allow states to issue SNAP benefits, often known as food stamps, to get help to families with students who would normally get free or reduced lunches at school but missed those meals when schools shut down due to the pandemic. This is in addition to the meal deliveries and pick-up sites many school districts have offered.

For more details on the program visit the Iowa DHS’ website.

