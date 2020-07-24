Advertisement

IHSSA shortens 2020 regular season for high school football

Iowa prep football stock photo
Iowa prep football stock photo(Any)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The high school football season in Iowa will be cutting part of the schedule and shifting some of the weeks around for the 2020 season.

The first practice date on August 10 and the first competition date on August 27 will not change. Semifinals will also still take place on November 13-15 and finals on November 20 and 21.

What will be different is that the regular season will be cut from a normal 9-game format to teams choosing to play up to 7 games. The Iowa High School Athletic Association made the announcement on Friday to cut the regular season to a 7-week window. Teams can choose to play five, six, or seven games within that window. Week 1 and Week 2 games will be optional.

Class 3A, 2A, 1A, and A will play scheduled district games. Because of the shortened season, Week 5 will become Week 3, Week 6 will become Week 4, etc. Class 4A teams will have to schedule their own regular-season games this year, but the IHSAA encourages conferences to work together in creating schedules.

All teams, in all classes, will qualify for the playoffs and it will be up to 6 rounds of play. The IHSAA will not penalize teams that cannot play, due to positive COVID-19 cases. Games impacted by positive cases will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up.

2020 Football Dates

  • Aug. 10: First Practice Date
  • Aug. 27: Week 1 Optional (All) – Scheduled Game (8P)
  • Sept. 4: Week 2 Optional (All) – Scheduled Game (8P)
  • Sept. 11: Week 3 District Games (3A-8P) – Selected Game (4A)
  • Sept. 18: Week 4 District Games (3A-8P) – Selected Game (4A)
  • Sept. 25: Week 5 District Games (3A-8P) – Selected Game (4A)
  • Oct. 2: Week 6 District Games (3A-8P) – Selected Game (4A)
  • Oct. 9:Week 7 District Games (3A-8P) – Selected Game (4A)
  • Oct. 16: First Round (Round of 64 – Member School Site)
  • Oct. 23: Second Round (Round of 32 – Member School Site)
  • Oct. 30: Third Round (Round of 16 – Member School Site)
  • Nov. 7: Quarterfinals (Round of 8 – Member School Site)
  • Nov. 13-15: Semifinals 
  • Nov. 20-21: Finals 

