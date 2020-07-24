Advertisement

Health officials urge parents to talk about COVID 19 with kids before school starts

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the school year approaches, doctors talked to parents about how they can help their children better understand COVID-19.

Health officials said Thursday they learned new information about the virus. Young kids don’t spread the virus or contract the virus as well as adults. However, they encouraged parents to start talking about safety precautions to keep educators safe.

“There’s a lot of difficult things in my life with my kids as far as getting them following directions, but wearing a mask has not been one of them,” said Emily Coonrod of Cedar Rapids.

Coonrad, a mother of two, said it hasn’t been difficult to talk her kids into wearing a mask while in public places where social distancing is difficult. She said she’s tried to answer their questions and make the conversation easy, but as an educator herself, she’s worried about when they go back to school.

“I feel like the virus is so new there’s very little certainty,” said.

Doctor Damian Krysan and Doctor Melanie Wellington of UIHC were showing parents best practice when it comes to talking to their kids about the virus.

“Whatever you can do to make your kid feel like this is fun, this is cool, this is comfortable, and let them be in charge of it, let them,” said Dr. Melanie Wellington. “It’s one of those things you need to do with your kid.”

Doctor Wellington said parents need to teach them the three w’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask. They also need to avoid the three C’s: close spaces, close range with others, and close conversations. While they said young kids are low risk to contract the virus and infect others, the teachers still need to keep these layers of protection in place for themselves.

“People often ask me how could I possibly get kids 6 feet apart in this room?,” said Dr. Wellington. “The goal is to have all these layers in place. If one layer is not perfect, but it’s good, again, that’s safe enough.”

The Coonrod’s will continue enjoying the rest of their summer outdoors but Emily hopes parents will also work with their kids on how to protect themselves from spreading the virus.

“I think all schools are making the best decisions they can,” she said. “I don’t envy any school for what’s happening. I am very glad that I am not the one making the decisions right now because there is no right answer.”

