Gov. Reynolds extends mitigation measures for businesses for 30 more days

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending the public health disaster emergency another 30 days.

Mitigation measures currently in place for businesses like bars, restaurant, gyms, casinos, salons and theaters have been extended until 11:59 p.m. on August 23.

However, the suspension on retailers accepting empty bottles and cans for redemption of the container deposit has not been extended. That will resume again on July 26.

The proclamation also requires schools to make in-person learning the “presumed method of instruction” for the 2020-2021 school year, but online learning is permitted with parental consent. Online learning is allowed temporarily if the school or the district closes due to public health concerns or inclement weather.

You can read the the full proclamation here.

