Four friends develop special bond on golf course

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Gary Peterson, Herb Collins, Bob Rotach and Darrel Collins have been lifelong friends. They grew up in northeast Iowa playing and coaching against each other.

“Fortunately, we can take jokes pretty well because there’s a lot of heckling going on,” Rotach said.

Golfing together has given them the nickname, The Foursome. They’ve played as a foursome in the Waukon Invitational for 50 straight years.

“People say, ‘You’ve really done that for 50 years?' Then I say, ‘Do you know how fast 50 years goes?” said Peterson.

Their story is so inspiring, a film crew from Wavelength Production decided to capture their special bond by following the players around the Waukon Golf and Country Club and making a documentary film, which is called, The Foursome.

“It really focused more on the friendship a lot more than golf, but it turned out great” said Rotach.

This weekend, the Foursome will be playing in the Waukon Invitational for the 51st straight year.

To see the full documentary, click here.

