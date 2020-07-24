First round of absentee ballots to be sent out next week in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first group of absentee ballot requests from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office will be arriving at voter’s homes soon.

The office says voters in rural Johnson County, the outlying small cities, and senior living complexes will receive their postage-paid absentee requests beginning next week.

Most voters in Coralville, North Liberty, Tiffin, and University Heights will get their forms beginning August 3rd. Most Iowa City voters will get their pre-filled requests in mid-August.

Ballots will be mailed starting October 5.

Resources:

To change your voter registration online: https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/VoterRegistration

To print a voter registration form: https://www.johnson-county.com/auditor/voter/vrform.pdf

To print an absentee ballot request: https://www.johnson-county.com/auditor/voter/absreq.pdf

