Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Iowa City Catholic Workers and Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker are joining the family in demanding the release of Jose Cerillo Cerillo from the ICE hold at the Linn County Correctional Center.

A few months ago a campaign warned county and federal officials about the risk of COVID-19 exposure and outbreaks in the ICE wing of the correctional center.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said, “We’ve known all along that our jails and correctional facilities were particularly dangerous environments given their close quartering. This latest instance is another case that proves our point. ICE is not only terrorizing hardworking nonviolent residents but after unnecessarily incarcerating them, they are subjecting these individuals to exposure to COVID-19. This is cruel and unusual and it must end.”

The demands are being brought up again after Sheriff Brian Gardner announced an immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22 after being brought in on the immigration hold on July 15.

“My husband has a heart condition and if he gets sick and dies from the Coronavirus, I would never see him again,” said Juana Cuyuch Brito, the wife of Jose Cerillo Cerillo.

Jose has been detained since March 3 after investigators broke down his door as part of the “Flood the Streets” campaign.

“Sheriff Brian Gardner’s and ICE officer Michael Hindman’s promise to protect the immigration detainees inside Linn County Correctional Center has failed, and we call on them to immediately release Jose Cerillo Cerillo and all the other immigrant detainees now,” said Catholic Worker Emily Sinnwell.

Sheriff Brian Gardner confirmed to the Iowa City Catholic Workers that a second ICE detainee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening.

