Advertisement

Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Gibson family would describe Cody as a remarkable 19-year-old man.

”Cody was an amazing young man,” said his cousin Kalyssa Wharton. “He would give you the shirt off his back, try to help somebody, try to put a smile on somebody else’s face.”

On Wednesday, his mother Lisa got a call no mother should have to experience: her son’s life was unexpectedly cut short.

”Cody went to work and they think what happened was he got lightheaded when he was at the top of the ladder and he kind of blanked out for a minute,” Wharton said. “He fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.”

She said her cousin and uncle tried to give him CPR until the ambulance got there, but that he passed away shortly after.

Now a relative created a Go Fund Me page to help the family cover burial costs. As of now, they have raised almost $2,000.

Wharton said they have already received tremendous support.

”He had a friend who did a balloon release and just seeing everybody down there who loved Cody and could get together and just do a balloon release it is amazing just how much they have supported and helped out and reached out to help us,” she mentioned.

Cody was the oldest of three children. His younger brother died eight years ago.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Eastern Iowa teachers travel to Des Moines to rally in hopes of bringing local control to return-to-learn plans

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for return-to-learn plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

Updated: 35 minutes ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

Local

Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Some casinos temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than half of Iowa's casinos are now requiring everyone to wear face masks and some are going the extra mile to make sure those masks stay on by telling guests they can't smoke indoors.

Latest News

News

Raising money for hearing aids

Updated: 1 hour ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

News

Heading out, to stay home this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for 'return to learn' plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

Cedar Rapids survivor leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 60 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
He’s the longest COVID-19 patient the hospital has had during the pandemic.

Local

“Cow” runs to help farmers in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
A high school student in Dubuque found a creative way to feed families in need.

Local

Casinos requiring masks, temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
When the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel reopened on July 1st, it came back with a long list of new rules.

Local

Mini-golf proposed for Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The Cedar Rapids City Council will make a new effort to build a miniature golf course alongside its current Twin Pines Golf Course at its meeting Tuesday.