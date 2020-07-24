Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Gibson family would describe Cody as a remarkable 19-year-old man.

”Cody was an amazing young man,” said his cousin Kalyssa Wharton. “He would give you the shirt off his back, try to help somebody, try to put a smile on somebody else’s face.”

On Wednesday, his mother Lisa got a call no mother should have to experience: her son’s life was unexpectedly cut short.

”Cody went to work and they think what happened was he got lightheaded when he was at the top of the ladder and he kind of blanked out for a minute,” Wharton said. “He fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.”

She said her cousin and uncle tried to give him CPR until the ambulance got there, but that he passed away shortly after.

Now a relative created a Go Fund Me page to help the family cover burial costs. As of now, they have raised almost $2,000.

Wharton said they have already received tremendous support.

”He had a friend who did a balloon release and just seeing everybody down there who loved Cody and could get together and just do a balloon release it is amazing just how much they have supported and helped out and reached out to help us,” she mentioned.

Cody was the oldest of three children. His younger brother died eight years ago.

