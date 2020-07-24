“Cow” runs to help farmers in Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school student in Dubuque found a creative way to feed families in need.

Jillian Manternach was running laps around the Senior High tennis court dressed as a cow, after raising money for a nonprofit group called ‘FarmLink’. That group connects farmers with food banks.

A lower demand forced farmers across the country to dump or throw out some of their products. Jillian raised $2,500 for the organization. She pledged a lap for every $50 raised, making it for 50 laps around the court.

Manternach said, “I know that some people were walking a half marathon. Two brothers were wearing chicken suits walking around town. So, I was like, okay, what can I do around Dubuque to kind of like get people excited? I thought, for sports, everybody has to run up the big senior hill and it’s awful.”

Jillian interns for FarmLink and says she’ll keep raising money as long as she’s working for the nonprofit.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.