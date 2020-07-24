Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world’s top health organizations.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

While immunization coverage for some vaccines stalled before the coronavirus hit, a recent joint report from the WHO and UNICEF shows nearly 20 million children are under vaccinated. Almost half of them live in the Africa region.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But the pandemic has put those gains at risk.”

The report says for the first time in 28 years, the world could see a reduction in coverage for the vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

At least 30 measles and rubella campaigns were also canceled or at risk of being canceled. This could likely result in intensified outbreaks.

“The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself,” Tedros said.

Tedros says vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and he called for countries to ensure that happens.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

Local

City of Marion suspends all youth recreation programs after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The City of Marion has suspended all youth recreation programs after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

Local

Iowa DNR monitoring fish kill in Howard County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Iowa DNR is investigating a report of fill kill near Bohemian Creek on Thursday.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Local

Linn County Supervisor defends chalk vandalism at Cedar Rapids City Hall

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker says he knows not everyone will understand why he wrote chalk messages on Cedar Rapids City Hall, an act of vandalism, during a protest but that he will not be silent.

Local

First round of absentee ballots to be sent out next week in Johnson County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The first group of absentee ballot requests from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office will be arriving at voter’s homes soon.

Local

Dubuque library to require masks starting Monday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Starting Monday, people who go inside the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will have to wear a mask.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.