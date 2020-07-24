Advertisement

Coral Ridge Ice Arena re-opening, possible expansion of hockey in the area

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coral Ridge Ice Arena is re-opening this Sunday after being closed since late March. While the arena was closed, there was some maintenance done, including a new cooling system. However, there will be some new safety restrictions: only 35 people will be allowed on the ice and guests will be requested to wear masks.

“The key thing is it’s a community ice rink and we want the community to feel comfortable when we come back out and enjoy the ice again,” said General Manager Jack Ligon.

The re-opening of the ice rink is an important step for the community, but also in growing hockey in the area. Xtream Arena is expected to open in the fall and the hope is the arena will bring in a professional hockey team.

“One of the keys is there’s a lot of synergies,” said Ligon. “It’s one sheet of ice. It’s a community ice, but it’s a way to interact with the community. For the youth hockey teams -- different ways for us to be able to start with programming on a community level. Then as we do open the Xtream Arena, being able to tie them together. We are hopeful. Hopefully, we’ll be able to announce a professional hockey team, which is one of our goals.”

