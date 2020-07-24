City of Marion suspends all youth recreation programs after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion has suspended all youth recreation programs after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

All activities hosted by the Marion Parks and Recreation Department have been suspended until August 7. The department has contacted all participants that were in close contact with the volunteer.

“While we tried to reintroduce some of our programs last month with extra safety measures in place, we feel it is best to suspend these activities for the next two weeks and minimize the likelihood of further exposure,” said Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Seth Staashelm. “It is our understanding that the volunteer was not experiencing any symptoms when they last interacted with program participants and contacted us as soon as they received the test results.”

The following programs are impacted by the suspension: PeeWee Baseball & Softball, Lil’ Sluggers Blastball, Happy Feet Soccer Camp, Lil’ Pigskins Football Camp, and Track & Agility Camp.

The Great American Kites event that was scheduled for next month will be postponed until 2021.

