Chemical spill briefly closes Highway 52 south of Garnavillo

GARNAVILLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.

Investigators said a gate malfunctioned causing a crate containing Headline fungicide to slide off the truck and onto the roadway. They estimate that 150 gallons of the chemical spilled.

Officials said the Garnavillo Fire Department was able to contain the spill, and the road has since reopened.

