Advertisement

Chemical spill briefly closes Highway 52 south of Garnavillo

Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.
Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARNAVILLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews were dispatched to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) south of Highway 52, about 5 miles south of Garnavillo, at around 6:30 a.m. July 24.

Investigators said a gate malfunctioned causing a crate containing Headline fungicide to slide off the truck and onto the roadway. They estimate that 150 gallons of the chemical spilled.

Officials said the Garnavillo Fire Department was able to contain the spill, and the road has since reopened.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa Department of Human Services delays distribution of P-EBT food assistance benefits cards again

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services has again delayed the distribution of its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program cards.

Iowa

Iowa Restaurant Association calls for state to crack down on businesses failing social distancing guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Restaurant Association wants the state to crack down on COVID-19 guidelines.

Iowa

Some Iowa teachers and community members to protest state’s school reopening guidance Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of teachers and community members from Eastern Iowa is joining others from across the state to protest state guidance for reopening schools.

News

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers under a recall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The FDA is expanding its list of hand sanitizers under a recall.

Latest News

News

Family plans six days of events to honor life of US representative John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of the late US representative John Lewis says it has six days of events planned to honor his life.

News

Fort Dodge prison facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
One of the obstacles the Iowa Department of Corrections is facing is when and where to release certain prisoners to open up space. A doctor with the department says they've run into some challenges.

News

The CDC is predicting increased deaths due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The CDC is predicting increased deaths due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Iowa

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, County Courthouse, experiencing phone line issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the County Courthouse are having technical difficulties with their administrative phone lines.

News

State baseball tournament to start today in Des Moines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state baseball tournament is set to start today at Principal Park in Des Moines.

News

China is ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu

Updated: 3 hours ago
China is ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu.