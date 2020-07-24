Cedar Rapids survivor leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 60 days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy “Jake” Fisher left St. Lukes Hospital with a round of applause from staff and a big hug from his three-year-old son.

Jake Fisher leaves St. Luke after fighting and surviving COVID-19 for 65 days. He’s the longest COVID-19 patient the hospital has had during the pandemic.

Crystal Fisher, who is Jake’s wife, said their experience has been long and trying.

“It’s been a roller coaster, we’ve had him collapsing in our house to having to get an ambulance,” she said. “To the doctors saying all I could do is pray. He was on a vent for an awfully long time.”

She said she’s excited to have her husband home.

Jake Fisher, who was still in a wheelchair, said he expressed no warning signs before he caught the virus and has had to relearn basic tasks like walking.

