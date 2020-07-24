Casinos requiring masks, temporarily ban smoking

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) -When the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel reopened on July 1st, it came back with a long list of new rules.

To protect against COVID-19, staff and guests are required to wear a mask, have their temperature checked before entering, and the games have been spread out to allow for social distancing. They’ve also put in place a smoking ban. Since 2008 casinos have been the last public places Iowans can smoke indoors. Meskwaki General Manager Dirk Whitebreast says the temporary ban impacts up to 80% of their customers. He says while some people don’t agree with the ban, the majority of the response has been positive.

“We understand that they do have full impact and consequences on the business in general, but the way I’ve been functioning is that in order to maintain a healthy economy you have to have healthy people,” says Whitebreast.

Only the four Native-American owned casinos, Blackbird Bend Casino, Prairie Flower Casino, WinnaVegas Casino Resort and Meskwaki Bingo Casino, in Iowa currently have smoking bans, but more than half of casinos in the state are requiring masks.

Riverside Casino is one of the latest to put that in place, saying on their website that as of Monday, July 20th, customers are required to wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

