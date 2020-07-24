11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

11-year-old Vincent Ball has mild to moderate hearing loss in both ears and has had hearing aids since he was five. The Sertoma Club of Dubuque helped him buy his hearing aids.

On Friday, Ball sold golf balls at the 42nd Annual Sertoma Golf Outing at the Meadows Golf Course in Asbury. 100% of his proceeds will go back to the organization.

Ball said, “A thousand is just a lot of money for a person to get a hearing aid. So I wanted to try to raise a lot so more people could get hearing aids.”

Vincent said he bought 108 dozen golf balls to sell. The others were found while hunting with family and friends. At last check, he had made $800 of his $1,000 goal, he also said online donations will help him get closer.

