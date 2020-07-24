Advertisement

11-year-old raises money to give back to the organization that helped him hear clearly again

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

11-year-old Vincent Ball has mild to moderate hearing loss in both ears and has had hearing aids since he was five. The Sertoma Club of Dubuque helped him buy his hearing aids.

On Friday, Ball sold golf balls at the 42nd Annual Sertoma Golf Outing at the Meadows Golf Course in Asbury. 100% of his proceeds will go back to the organization.

Ball said, “A thousand is just a lot of money for a person to get a hearing aid. So I wanted to try to raise a lot so more people could get hearing aids.”

Vincent said he bought 108 dozen golf balls to sell. The others were found while hunting with family and friends. At last check, he had made $800 of his $1,000 goal, he also said online donations will help him get closer.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Eastern Iowa teachers travel to Des Moines to rally in hopes of bringing local control to return-to-learn plans

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for return-to-learn plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

Family of detained refugee demanding release after two other detainees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The family of a refugee, detained by ICE is demanding that he get released after another immigrant detainee tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Dubuque family seeks help to cover burial costs of oldest son

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Gibson family has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help cover the costs of its oldest son's burial.

News

Some casinos temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than half of Iowa's casinos are now requiring everyone to wear face masks and some are going the extra mile to make sure those masks stay on by telling guests they can't smoke indoors.

Latest News

News

Raising money for hearing aids

Updated: 1 hour ago
An eastern Iowa boy is giving back to an organization that helped him to be able to hear clearly again.

News

Heading out, to stay home this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some teachers from eastern Iowa joined a protest this afternoon in Des Moines, calling on the Governor to change the rules for 'return to learn' plans in eastern Iowa.

Local

Cedar Rapids survivor leaves hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 60 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
He’s the longest COVID-19 patient the hospital has had during the pandemic.

Local

“Cow” runs to help farmers in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
A high school student in Dubuque found a creative way to feed families in need.

Local

Casinos requiring masks, temporarily ban smoking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
When the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel reopened on July 1st, it came back with a long list of new rules.

Local

Mini-golf proposed for Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
The Cedar Rapids City Council will make a new effort to build a miniature golf course alongside its current Twin Pines Golf Course at its meeting Tuesday.