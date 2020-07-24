10 year anniversary of Lake Delhi Dam failure

DELEWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks the 10-year anniversary of a dam breach that’s impact was felt for years.

The Lake Delhi Dam failed on July 24th, 2010 after nearly ten inches of rain fell into the Maquoketa River basin. The dam failed late that morning sending water downstream and drained Lake Delhi, a popular recreational destination.

The failure caused millions of dollars in damage as the 9-mile long lake drained away. In 2016, the lake reopened after the construction of a new spillway.

