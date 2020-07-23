Teams happy to be playing for state title after COVID-19 uncertainty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the past few days, area baseball and softball teams have created new memories and made history after qualifying for state. Clear Creek-Amana is headed to the state tournament for the first time ever in baseball. Don Bosco made school history with its third consecutive trip to the state baseball tournament. Williamsburg punched its ticket to the state softball tournament for the first time since 2002. No. 2 Kennedy survived a scare against Liberty with a 1-0 win in 11 innings in softball.

Two months ago, nobody thought teams would be able to have these memories due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a senior I was really worried, but now to go to state, that’s huge for us,” said Don Bosco senior Easton Larson. “We have a chance to do more damage down there and that’s what I’m really excited about with my teammates.”

“I have such a large senior group this year; I have seven seniors on the team and to even allow them to have a season and then to have it finish with a trip to the state tournament is a fairy tale ending for them,” said Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball head coach Maddison LeClere.

The season was filled with ups, but also a lot of downs. Several teams had to halt or end their season due to a positive COVID-19 test. Coaches talked with their players about certain sacrifices they’d have to make in order to continue playing.

“We talk about it all the time of being safe, shrinking your circle, doing things right and this group seems to do that,” said Don Bosco baseball head coach Joel Schares.

The state baseball tournament goes from July 24 through August 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines. The state softball tournament goes from July 27-31 in Fort Dodge.

