Take Time to View a Comet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many have seen it and you still have time. Through the end of the month of July Comet Neowise can be seen in our sky in eastern Iowa.

Go out about 30 minutes after sunset, sometime after 9:00 pm. Find a dark location, away from city light pollution. Give your eyes about 15 minutes to adjust. Scan the northwest sky just below the Big Dipper.

Comet Neowise will be seen as a bright object with the naked eye. I highly encourage you to take binoculars with you to find the full view, including the tail of the comet.

Happy Stargazing!

