Super speeders nabbed in Buchanan County by the same deputy

Radar guns show the speeds of two speeders caught in Buchanan County going more than 100 mph in the same week along Highway 20.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy nabbed two speeders going more than 100 miles per hour in the same week on Highway 20, continuing a statewide trend of superfast speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy caught the first speeder going 104 mph in a 65 mph zone. That fine was $328.25. The same deputy caught another driver going 123 mph in the same section of Highway 20, resulting in a $456.50 citation.

The Iowa State Patrol has reported a pattern of speeders going more than 100 mph on Iowa’s roads since the start of the Pandemic. At last check, it reported a 113% increase in speeding citations of more than 100 mph compared to the four year average,

