Super speeders nabbed in Buchanan County by the same deputy

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy nabbed two speeders going more than 100 miles per hour in the same week on Highway 20, continuing a statewide trend of superfast speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy caught the first speeder going 104 mph in a 65 mph zone. That fine was $328.25. The same deputy caught another driver going 123 mph in the same section of Highway 20, resulting in a $456.50 citation.

The Iowa State Patrol has reported a pattern of speeders going more than 100 mph on Iowa’s roads since the start of the Pandemic. At last check, it reported a 113% increase in speeding citations of more than 100 mph compared to the four year average,

Last week, a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a motorist for traveling 104 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy 20,... Posted by Buchanan County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.