Solon schools not requiring face coverings for students, staff

By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - While some school districts, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Linn-Mar, will require everyone to wear face coverings when they return next month, at least one district will not: the Solon Community School District.

The district’s Return to Learn plan, released this week, said, “Students and staff will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings as feasible when social distancing or other mitigation variables are hindered.”

During a webinar with families Wednesday, Superintendent Davis Eidahl said they were following reopening guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, which has recommended schools do not mandate face coverings.

Eidahl said the district believes if the requirement is put in place but not totally enforced, schools and their staffs could open themselves up to potential lawsuits. The reopening guidance from the Department of Education, released June 25, said, “If a district is going to require more than what Department guidance outlines, they should only do so in consultation with public health and legal counsel.”

However, Eidahl told families Wednesday that the expectation is still that everyone wears face coverings, even if not explicitly required, and that Solon schools will provide a face shield to every student and staff member this year.

“I believe our building principals can handle those cases of students that haven’t bought in and immediately handle those, and we can achieve the same results as if we had gone a different direction,” Eidahl said.

Solon’s Return to Learn plan also calls for regular handwashing, assigned seating in classrooms and lunchrooms to keep social distancing, and staggered lunchtimes, among other safety measures.

Solon families are able to select from two options for how their students will return to school in August: in person, five days a week, or virtually, learning from teachers who do not work in the Solon Community School District.

High school students can opt to learn through online courses offered by Seattle-based Apex Learning, while K-8 students will be able to attend virtual school through Edmentum, which is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

However, Eidahl said if circumstances change as the year progresses and cases rise again, Solon schools could switch to a hybrid option for students and staff.

