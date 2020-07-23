Advertisement

Rep. Mac Thornberry praises defense bill passsage

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual defense bill passed in Congress this week.

Texas congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) praised the bipartisan effort to get the legislation through, despite hurdles.

Thornberry, the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the defense bill will directly help service members and their families at Sheppard Air Force Base. The National Defense Authorization Act includes a pay raise for service members and more than 2 hundred 65 million dollars to improve military family housing.

The bill also provides continued support to the international pilot training program at the base.

“There’s a substantial section related to strengthening NATO and of course that makes such a big difference to us at Sheppard with the ENJJPT Program,” said Thornberry.

This year’s defense bill was actually named after Thornberry himself as he retires from Congress and as Chairman of the Armed Service Committee. While he said he is honored, he admitted he was a bit uncomfortable because the bill should focus on the men and women who serve.

The defense bill passed the Senate Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Latest News

Politics

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for white nationalism remarks

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
The challengers argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.

Politics

Rep. Amash exploring 2020 run for Libertarian nomination

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party's presidential nomination.

Politics

Campaigning during coronavirus: How presidential candidates are reaching voters digitally

Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Tyler Smith
This time of year, voters would normally be headed to campaign rallies for their favorite candidate. But, as social distancing continues, the presidential race has moved online.

Politics

Biden, liberal court candidate win chaotic Wisconsin vote

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Joe Biden and a liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court whose opponent was endorsed by President Donald Trump have emerged victorious in the state's turbulent election.

AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Updated: Mar. 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE AND ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday's primaries.

Politics

Right to life Iowans rally at the capitol

Updated: Mar. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST
|
By KCRG-TV9 & WOI
People packed the state capitol Monday to pray and rally against abortion.