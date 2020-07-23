Protesters express some pain stems from not knowing family history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Knowing a family tree and discovering heritage is something many people enjoy learning. People can look up much of the information at the Linn County Genealogical Society on First Avenue East, a block from the Cedar Rapids fire department, but for some people of color, finding that information can be difficult.

Protests through Eastern Iowa and the nation are filled with passion and pain. Some of those marching against racial inequality said some of that pain stems from more than 400 years ago during slavery and ancestors being ripped away from their homes.

“Some people just know that from what their parents tell them,” said Leslie Hauskins of Cedar Rapids. “I think that’s great but I don’t know any of that type of stuff.”

Hauskins is one of many people hurt by not knowing her family tree or roots. Sure, she could take a DNA test to get a better idea, but she worries about what will happen with the information once she gets her results.

“You never know what happens with your DNA after you give it to them, and they give you results,” she said.

That’s where the Linn County Genealogical Society might be able to help. The society collects old documents from people all around the world to help people learn more about a person’s family history. Those doing the research say it’s often harder for people whose roots stem from slavery to get all the information they might want.

“Unless they took the name of the slave owner, it’s pretty hard to get any details,” said Lorna Lincoln, the Society’s Membership Committee Chair. “Genealogy pretty much requires a name.”

She says she’s seen the struggles of the unknown first hand.

“I was working on a Saturday a few years ago and there were four black individuals that came in,” said Lincoln. “I don’t know what the dynamics were between them if three of them but three of them found their family information. The one poor little girl didn’t find hers. She came to me and she said they all found their families where’s mine? I felt like crying because I feel bad for her.”

Lincoln says it’s heartbreaking not knowing your family tree or where you derive from but she still encourages people to not give up. That’s something Hauskins says she doesn’t plan on doing.

“It’s something I’m interested in,” she said.

