Pleasant Valley puts up 12 in substate final win over Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Pleasant Valley Spartans are headed to state for the second-straight season following a 12-3 victory over Liberty on Wednesday. The Spartan bats got going early, posting five in the first inning and then three in the second to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Liberty ends their season with a record of 10-6

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.