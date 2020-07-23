Advertisement

Pleasant Hill police investigating early morning shooting

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Police were called at around 1:33 a.m. on Thursday with a report of shots fired near Christie Lane in Pleasant Hill. No other information is being released at this time.

Police are saying that they believe this was an isolated incident. They are in the process of interviewing individuals and processing the scene.

If you have any information related to this shooting, call police at 515-265-1444. The investigation is still ongoing.

