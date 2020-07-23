Advertisement

North Cedar rally falls short against Burlington Notre Dame in substate final

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - North Cedar’s Cinderella run in the playoffs ended on Wednesday in the Class 1A, Substate 4 final with a 7-5 loss to Burlington Notre Dame.

The Knights grabbed the first lead of the game in the first inning on an RBI-single from Ethan Sahr. Burlington Notre Dame responded with a five-run third inning and took a 7-1 lead going into the seventh. The Knights didn’t give up, cutting the lead to 7-5 and had the tying run in scoring position, but the Nikes ended the game on a strikeout.

North Cedar finished the season 7-8 overall.

