Advertisement

Nearly half of casinos in Iowa requiring guests to wear masks

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report shows that nearly half of Iowa’s, almost two-dozen, casinos are requiring guests to wear masks.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 10 of 23 casinos in the state are requiring masks to be worn inside of casinos. The remaining 13 casinos don’t require masks but are encouraging people to wear them. Some casinos are even handing out masks to guests who do not come in with one.

The following casinos are requiring face coverings: Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood; Isle Casino Hotels in Bettendorf and Waterloo; Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows in Altoona; Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside; Meskwaki Bingo Casino in Tama; Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa; and WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.

Employees of the casinos are required to wear masks at many of the facilities. The Courier reports four casinos have taken the extra step of banning smoking.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dubuque police warning about Craigslist rental property scams

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Police in Dubuque are warning of a new Craiglist scam involving rental properties.

News

Des Moines Police Department promotes its first ever Black female captain

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Des Moines Police Department has its first ever Black female captain.

Iowa

Grundy Center man sentenced to six years for selling large quantities of party drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Grundy Center man was sentenced on July 21 to more than six years in federal prison for buying drugs online and selling them in eastern and central Iowa.

Iowa

Authorities identify man killed in northwest Iowa grain bin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man who died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa

Johnson County approves resolution requiring face masks in public places

Updated: 2 hours ago
Johnson County board of supervisors approved a resolution requiring the entire county to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

News

Johnson County approves resolution requiring face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Johnson County board of supervisors approved a resolution requiring the entire county to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

News

716 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 716 more COVID-19 cases and seven more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Coralville man arrested following shooting in Iowa City

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Coralville man was arrested after allegedly shooting someone and fleeing the scene after an argument over a drug deal at the Hawks Ridge apartments in Iowa City in December 2019.

VOD Recording

Charles City considering leaving the northeast Iowa conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
Charles City is considering leaving the northeast Iowa conference after an investigation into racist remarks by fans from Wavery-Shell Rock High school. This is according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Iowa

716 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 716 more COVID-19 cases and seven more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.