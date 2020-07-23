Nearly half of casinos in Iowa requiring guests to wear masks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report shows that nearly half of Iowa’s, almost two-dozen, casinos are requiring guests to wear masks.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 10 of 23 casinos in the state are requiring masks to be worn inside of casinos. The remaining 13 casinos don’t require masks but are encouraging people to wear them. Some casinos are even handing out masks to guests who do not come in with one.

The following casinos are requiring face coverings: Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood; Isle Casino Hotels in Bettendorf and Waterloo; Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows in Altoona; Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside; Meskwaki Bingo Casino in Tama; Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa; and WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.

Employees of the casinos are required to wear masks at many of the facilities. The Courier reports four casinos have taken the extra step of banning smoking.

