Music teachers in eastern Iowa prepare for unusual marching band rehearsals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typically by late July, high school marching bands would begin rehearsing for the upcoming season, but that’s not the case this year for many schools due to the ongoing pandemic.

This week, music teachers across Linn County collectively decided area high schools will not host marching band festivals. That included the Marion, Linn-Mar, College Community, and Cedar Rapids school districts.

Logan Vander Wiel, a music teacher at Marion High School, said he hopes to still have students rehearse at the start of the school year, likely requiring restrictions.

“At this point, we’re looking at rehearsing with reduced numbers in our band, so instead of having quite as many people we will break down into smaller groups to help with social distancing,” Vander Wiel said.

Other school music programs are considering taking steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

