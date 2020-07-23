Advertisement

Music teachers in eastern Iowa prepare for unusual marching band rehearsals

By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Typically by late July, high school marching bands would begin rehearsing for the upcoming season, but that’s not the case this year for many schools due to the ongoing pandemic.

This week, music teachers across Linn County collectively decided area high schools will not host marching band festivals. That included the Marion, Linn-Mar, College Community, and Cedar Rapids school districts.

Logan Vander Wiel, a music teacher at Marion High School, said he hopes to still have students rehearse at the start of the school year, likely requiring restrictions.

“At this point, we’re looking at rehearsing with reduced numbers in our band, so instead of having quite as many people we will break down into smaller groups to help with social distancing,” Vander Wiel said.

Other school music programs are considering taking steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Businesses helping other struggling businesses stay open during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Small businesses helping out each other seems to be keeping doors open and customers coming during the pandemic.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tyson Foods coronavirus outbreak in Columbus Junction worse than state said

Updated: 1 hours ago
Newly-revealed documents show that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction was significantly worse than state officials said.

Latest News

News

School marching bands adjust after festivals canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some local music teachers hope to still have students practice their marching band skills this fall in spite of the cancellation of several festivals.

News

Local restaurants helping each other out during tough conditions

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ongoing pandemic has been a rough time for businesses, particularly restaurants. Some local owners are helping out competitors in need.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Business in North Liberty supports local food pantry with t-shirt sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
One business in North Liberty wants to show its support for those in need throughout their community.

Iowa

Iowa City Community School District applies for waiver to start school year entirely online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Despite a proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds requiring students to return to learn in-person, the school board in Iowa City is fighting to keep its plan for online only classes.

Local

Dubuque pharmacy hopes to get more people tested for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With the local TestIowa clinic drastically reducing its testing capabilities, co-owners are expecting a surge in demand.