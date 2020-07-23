More than 9,500 unemployment claims filed in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 9,505 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between July 12 and July 18.

Of those claims, 8,720 were made by those who work and live in Iowa, and 785 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The total in continuing weekly unemployment claims for last week was 116,810. That’s a decrease of more than 17,000 from the previous week.

The total in unemployment insurance benefits payments made last week was $31,755,710.09.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (2,085), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,703), health care and social assistance (864), retail trade (599), accommodation and food services (596).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $85,603,350 last week. A total of $1,396,698,553 in FPUC benefits have been paid since April 4.

There was a total of $5,880,641 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits paid last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits payments totaled $3,506,721 last week. A total of $31,832,322.06 in PEUC benefits have been paid since May 27.

For more information on this week’s data visit: https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

