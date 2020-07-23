Man arrested following shooting in Jo Daviess County
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting.
David Van Winkle faces three counts of first-degree murder after law enforcement says Winkle shot Dana Clark on July 14th in Hanover, Illinois.
Officials said that Clark was allegedly trespassing when a physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle. During the physical confrontation, Van Winkle drew a firearm and shot Clark in the chest. Officials said Clark was pronounced dead a short time later.
The sheriff’s office arrested him on Wednesday. He’s being held at the Jo Daviess County jail.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.