Man arrested following shooting in Jo Daviess County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting.

David Van Winkle faces three counts of first-degree murder after law enforcement says Winkle shot Dana Clark on July 14th in Hanover, Illinois.

Officials said that Clark was allegedly trespassing when a physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle. During the physical confrontation, Van Winkle drew a firearm and shot Clark in the chest. Officials said Clark was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff’s office arrested him on Wednesday. He’s being held at the Jo Daviess County jail.

