Johnson County approves resolution requiring face masks in public places

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County board of supervisors approved a resolution requiring the entire county to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

This is despite the governor's office saying the decision is not within city leader's powers. But the board of supervisors said it's better than inaction.

The board of supervisors says their vote does not have the same power as a mayor and is not enforceable. But all Board members approved the resolution that was recommended by the Johnson County Board of Health.

The resolution includes examples of public spaces like grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores.

It says the mandate would also include outdoor settings where people are within six feet of each other, as well as public transportation.

The resolution has some exceptions. Kids younger than 2 and those with certain medical conditions will be exempt, as well as anyone who has been told by a medical professional not to wear a covering.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.