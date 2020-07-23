Iowa DOT worker hit and killed in a construction zone in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa Department of Transportation worker died on Tuesday morning after being hit while in a construction zone on U.S. 18 west of Boyden in Sioux County.

According to the Sioux City Journal, Lynn Roder, 64, of Ashton, was standing in the westbound lane of U.S. 18 when a 94-year-old male driver from Sheldon, struck him.

There was a traffic sign telling traffic to stop or slow down while in the construction area. Officials did not report how fast the driver was going at the time or if he faces charges.

Roder was taken to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Iowa DOT said in a Facebook post that Lynn Roder had worked with the DOT for 14 years.

As a DOT family, we're in shock. One of our own, Lynn Roder, was hit and killed in a work zone on U.S. 18 yesterday. He... Posted by Iowa Department of Transportation on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

