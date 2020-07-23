Iowa City Community School District applies for waiver to start school year entirely online

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds requiring students to return to learn in-person, the school board in Iowa City is fighting to keep its plan for online-only classes.

The Iowa City Community School District had already opted to start this fall with all classes online. The next week, Reynolds ordered all schools must be at least 50% in-person learning. Districts can ask for a waiver, and leaders in Iowa City say they are going ahead with a plan to apply for exactly that.

“I believe we’re going to stay together in trying to get to that end,” Charlie Eastham, one of the district’s board members, said.

Eastham said there is a common theme among leaders in the district: they want students to start the school year 100% online.

“That’s the advice we’re getting and that’s the advice I want to follow,” Eastham said. “I’m not necessarily looking at myself as an expert, I’m trying to follow the advice of people who are experts.”

The Iowa City school board approved the application to apply for a waiver Monday night, citing guidance from the district staff and committees.

“When we looked at some of the criteria and metrics for them, we had a hard time recommending that it would be an appropriate time to bring students and staff on-site, based on some of the numbers that we’ve seen in Johnson County over the summer,” Matt Degner, the district’s interim superintendent, said.

How the process works is still unclear. The state has not issued guidance on how it will review and approve those waivers. Eastham says that the logic of even asking for a waiver should be reversed.

“I think you should be asking the governor why the governor is pursuing an insistence that schools bring students and staff together in a perilous environment,” Eastham said.

Leaders within the district say they announced plans as early as possible to provide some guidance for parents and students to prepare.

“We know they want answers, and we want to be able to provide them answers, and that’s what we were hoping to do with somewhat of a fairly early decision so that people could have at least some sense of assurance so they knew how we were going to start,” Degner said.

Until that waiver gets a response, the official plan is yet to be determined. Degner said they have two other plans they are considering if the waiver is denied.

