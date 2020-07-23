Advertisement

Inmate at Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A male inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the inmate was transferred to a hospital for a medical condition, not related to COVID-19, and did not show any symptoms of the virus. After being examined, he was then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for further evaluation. A COVID-19 test was given, per UIHC protocol. The test then came back positive.

The inmate still has not shown any COVID-19 symptoms but has been placed in a medical isolation cell. He has been in custody since July 15th, 2020. Inmates that may have been exposed have also been moved and isolated from the general population. They are being tested for COVID-19.

