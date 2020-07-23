Advertisement

Hearing scheduled for fired Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Police Officer Lucas Jones will get his chance to make his case that his firing was politically motivated on August 18 and 19 at the Downtown Convention Center.

The Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission set those dates for a hearing on Jones’ appeal of his termination. It opted for the large convention center to enable social distancing but only the commission and parties involved in the hearing will be allowed inside. The hearing will be live-streamed for the public.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman fired Jones on June 18th, citing a violation of rules and policies. It later released additional details claiming Jones intentionally turned off his body microphone during a 2016 traffic stop, failed to arrest the driver and then lied about it to superiors.

Jones, however, told KCRG-TV9 he believed the decision was politically motivated and connected to his involvement the shooting of Jerime Mithcell, a black man, during a traffic stop that happened a day after the incident police say ultimately led to his termination. In the Mitchell incident, Jones and Mitchell got into a struggle. Mitchell tried to drive away with Officer Jones stuck in the driver’s door. That’s when Officer Jones fired at Mitchell, hitting and paralyzing him. A Grand Jury declined to press charges against Jones, clearing him of wrongdoing.

During recent Black Lives Matter protests, Officer Jones became a target of demonstrators who called for Cedar Rapids Police to fire him. Jones believes that contributed to the motivations for his firing.

Mitchell is suing Jones and the city over what happened and told KCRG-TV9 he was happy to see Jones fired but wondered why it took so long.

