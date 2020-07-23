Grundy Center man sentenced to six years for selling large quantities of party drugs

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Grundy Center man was sentenced on July 21 to more than six years in federal prison for buying drugs online and selling them in eastern and central Iowa.

Officials said Jack Arthur Stumberg, 22, pleaded guilty on December 27, 2019, to conspiring and possessing LSD, MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute.

Officials said Stumberg ordered large quantities of party drugs over the “dark web” between 2016 and 2019. The drugs were then disguised to look like common household items and delivered to Stumberg through the mail.

He then sold the drugs in communities, and at various music festivals, in eastern and central Iowa. Officials also said the sentencing judge found that Stumberg had recruited and directed an accomplice in the drug-related activities.

Stumberg was sentenced to 78 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

