First Alert ForecastDew points climb along with heat index values.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy conditions build back into the state. As a warm front pushes past Iowa dew points climb back into the 70s. High temperatures will be close to 90 for Friday through Sunday. Although isolated storms chances are with us on Saturday, the best chance holds off until Sunday and Monday. A cold front makes its way across the state giving us that chance. Nice weather is forecast after the front moves east through the end of July.

