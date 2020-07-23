Advertisement

First Alert ForecastDew points climb along with heat index values.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy conditions build back into the state. As a warm front pushes past Iowa dew points climb back into the 70s. High temperatures will be close to 90 for Friday through Sunday. Although isolated storms chances are with us on Saturday, the best chance holds off until Sunday and Monday. A cold front makes its way across the state giving us that chance. Nice weather is forecast after the front moves east through the end of July.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Take Time to View a Comet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
Comet Neowise

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Another nice one, more humid tomorrow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the lower 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on a very nice day with highs into the lower 80s.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable 50s tonight with a super Thursday ahead

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT

Forecast

Nice weather this afternoon, patchy fog overnight

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Humidity levels will be dropping throughout the day today, making way for a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area with plenty of sunshine.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
A very nice afternoon ahead, patchy fog possible overnight.

Water Cooler

Western Iowa continues to see dry conditions

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall recently across eastern Iowa, but the western portions of Iowa are experiencing drought conditions.

Forecast

A very nice Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs around 80.