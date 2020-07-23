Dubuque’s 2020 Labor Day Parade and Picnic canceled due to COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Labor Participation Committee Annual Labor Day Parade and the Dubuque Federation of Labor annual Labor Day Picnic have been canceled this year due to concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“This crisis has exposed the shortcomings of our worker protection and health care systems,” organizers said. “We cannot afford to encourage our union members and allies to break social distancing protocols. We are waiting and working every day to help our members on the frontlines. As new information is received, our decisions on our fall and winter annual events will need to be decided on. We hope our community appreciates this decision and we hope to see you next year.”

Organizers said they hope to have an even bigger event next year.

