Dubuque police warning about Craigslist rental property scams

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are warning of a new Craiglist scam involving rental properties.

Investigators say scammers post pictures of rental properties claiming it as their property to rent. They then ask for personal information or security deposits before showing the property to a possible tenant. Scammers request money be sent using wire transfer, money order, or prepaid credit cards.

If you have any information related to this scam, you’re asked to contact Dubuque Police.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.