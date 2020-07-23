Advertisement

Dubuque police warning about Craigslist rental property scams

(WTOK)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are warning of a new Craiglist scam involving rental properties. 

Investigators say scammers post pictures of rental properties claiming it as their property to rent. They then ask for personal information or security deposits before showing the property to a possible tenant. Scammers request money be sent using wire transfer, money order, or prepaid credit cards.   

If you have any information related to this scam, you’re asked to contact Dubuque Police.

