Dubuque pharmacy hopes to get more people tested for COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A local pharmacy hopes to fill in some of the potential gaps in the capacity of testing for the novel coronavirus after state officials lowered the number of tests that a TestIowa site could perform in a given day.

Renee Dunn got tested recently for COVID-19. She was looking to avoid the long lines at the Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque.

”This would be best to come here because you would be in and out in no time,” Dunn said.

Dunn is one of many getting tested for free at Union Family Pharmacy. KCRG-TV9 first reported on this testing site a month ago. There, people do the testing themselves guided by staff members.

Eric Nightingale, co-owner of the pharmacy, said they have not seen the demand they expected.

”Based on what we saw during our first round of testing in June we did change our schedule,” Dunn said. “We reduced our hours because we did not see people taking advantage of our schedule.”

The pharmacy can perform up to 48 tests per day, at least for now.

”We are a small business and we do not have the logistics to be able to handle a large volume of testing, but we are still trying to think outside the box trying to find creative ways to increase that testing capability,” Nightingale said.

With the local TestIowa clinic now only testing up to 100 people per day per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order, he wants people to take advantage.

“Right now, we do not know if we will be doing testing after August, so I would like to see people take advantage of the testing while it is available,” Nightingale said.

