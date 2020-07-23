Advertisement

Dubuque pharmacy hopes to get more people tested for COVID-19

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A local pharmacy hopes to fill in some of the potential gaps in the capacity of testing for the novel coronavirus after state officials lowered the number of tests that a TestIowa site could perform in a given day.

Renee Dunn got tested recently for COVID-19. She was looking to avoid the long lines at the Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque.

”This would be best to come here because you would be in and out in no time,” Dunn said.

Dunn is one of many getting tested for free at Union Family Pharmacy. KCRG-TV9 first reported on this testing site a month ago. There, people do the testing themselves guided by staff members.

Eric Nightingale, co-owner of the pharmacy, said they have not seen the demand they expected.

”Based on what we saw during our first round of testing in June we did change our schedule,” Dunn said. “We reduced our hours because we did not see people taking advantage of our schedule.”

The pharmacy can perform up to 48 tests per day, at least for now.

”We are a small business and we do not have the logistics to be able to handle a large volume of testing, but we are still trying to think outside the box trying to find creative ways to increase that testing capability,” Nightingale said.

With the local TestIowa clinic now only testing up to 100 people per day per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order, he wants people to take advantage.

“Right now, we do not know if we will be doing testing after August, so I would like to see people take advantage of the testing while it is available,” Nightingale said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Tyson Foods coronavirus outbreak in Columbus Junction worse than state said

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Newly-revealed documents show that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction was significantly worse than state officials said.

News

School marching bands adjust after festivals canceled

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Some local music teachers hope to still have students practice their marching band skills this fall in spite of the cancellation of several festivals.

News

Local restaurants helping each other out during tough conditions

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The ongoing pandemic has been a rough time for businesses, particularly restaurants. Some local owners are helping out competitors in need.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Business in North Liberty supports local food pantry with t-shirt sales

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
One business in North Liberty wants to show its support for those in need throughout their community.

Iowa

Iowa City Community School District applies for waiver to start school year entirely online

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Despite a proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds requiring students to return to learn in-person, the school board in Iowa City is fighting to keep its plan for online only classes.

News

Univ. of Iowa sets record for external funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Univesity of Iowa said it attracted a record amount of external funding in the 2020 fiscal year.

News

North Liberty shop raising money for food pantry with shirt sale

Updated: 1 hours ago
One business in North Liberty wants to show its support for those in need throughout their community.

News

Iowa City Schools seeking waiver to continue with online-only plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa City Community School District will apply for a waiver from the state to still start this fall with online-only learning.