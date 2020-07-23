Dubuque Air Show and Fireworks cancelled after initial delay

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular northeast Iowa event has joined the long list of other summertime traditions scrapped by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubuque Air Show and Fireworks has been canceled, according to the event’s organizers. Radio Dubuque and the Dubuque Jaycees said that the decision was made out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for July 3 and had been postponed to August 22.

Organizers said that the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team will perform jumps in the Dubuque area between Friday, August 21, and Friday, August 23.

