Despite proclamation, resolution, enforcing mask mandates is still unclear in Iowa City, Johnson County

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two days after Iowa City made mask-wearing mandatory, leaders in Johnson County are following suit.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a mask mandate, but like the Iowa City order, many wonder if it can even be enforced- and there is still some confusion that may not have an easy answer.

When Mayor Bruce Teague implemented a proclamation making mask-wearing a requirement, it was left up to the Iowa City Police Department to enforce it. But according to the police department, do not expect to see mask patrols.

“We’re not proactively responding, but we will respond to complaints or concerns from the public, and then our priority, just like it’s always been is education,” said Capt. Denise Brotherton with the Iowa City Police Department.

The mayor’s proclamation says not wearing a mask can carry a simple misdemeanor charge. Police say that would mean a mandatory court appearance, and according to state code, a fine anywhere from $65 to $625.

“As the mandate states, citation is a last resort,” Brotherton said. “And for us, that’s ultimately the last thing we would ever want to do.”

The governor has already said local officials don’t have the power to mandate masks. For Iowa City Police, while the mayor may encourage enforcement, they will go the educational route- carrying masks for those that do not have one but also being mindful of those that cannot wear it for health reasons.

“That person arguing with you, that could be someone in crisis having a mental health crisis,” Brotherton said. “And the last thing that would be beneficial for them would be to cover their mouth, that could escalate the situation.”

Leading to Thursday, when the Johnson County Board of Supervisors followed suit. The supervisors passed a resolution of its own requiring face coverings for all people in Johnson County.

County Attorney Janet Lyness says there’s one big difference in what the board passed.

“For you to adopt or pass a resolution saying that people shall wear face coverings, does not have the enforcement that something that a city might do in an emergency like this,” Lyness said. “It does not make it a simple misdemeanor, it basically is unenforceable.”

The resolution passed unanimously, even though Lyness said the only way something could be enforceable is if the county’s board of health encouraged the supervisors to adopt an ordinance.

But whether or not any enforcement can occur is still in question, and could take a battle between city and state to determine its legality.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

