Advertisement

Des Moines man found dead in Madison County intersection

Law enforcement officials investigate at a crime scene in rural Madison County on Tuesday, July 22, 2020.
Law enforcement officials investigate at a crime scene in rural Madison County on Tuesday, July 22, 2020.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Madison County are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads southwest of Winterset. Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes says a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead.

Authorities identified the man Wednesday night as 39-year-old Jonathan Michael Hoffman, of Des Moines. He died of a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Jury trials to resume in Iowa by mid-September

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s highest court issued guidance on the resumption of jury trials in the state, outlining a series of restrictions and precautions to put in place in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Local

Dubuque Air Show and Fireworks cancelled after initial delay

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A popular northeast Iowa event has joined the long list of other summertime traditions scrapped by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Music teachers in eastern Iowa prepare for unusual marching band rehearsals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Typically by late July, high school marching bands would begin rehearsing for the upcoming season, but that’s not the case this year for many schools due to the ongoing pandemic.

Local

Businesses helping other struggling businesses stay open during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Small businesses helping out each other seems to be keeping doors open and customers coming during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tyson Foods coronavirus outbreak in Columbus Junction worse than state said

Updated: 3 hours ago
Newly-revealed documents show that the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction was significantly worse than state officials said.

News

School marching bands adjust after festivals canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some local music teachers hope to still have students practice their marching band skills this fall in spite of the cancellation of several festivals.

News

Local restaurants helping each other out during tough conditions

Updated: 3 hours ago
The ongoing pandemic has been a rough time for businesses, particularly restaurants. Some local owners are helping out competitors in need.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago