Des Moines man found dead in Madison County intersection

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Madison County are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads southwest of Winterset.

Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes says a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead.

Authorities identified the man Wednesday night as 39-year-old Jonathan Michael Hoffman, of Des Moines. He died of a gunshot wound.

